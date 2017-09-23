Gympie Cats farewell former coach, mate, brother

FAREWELL: "He made us all better, made us better footballers, we all felt we had to impress him.” Wayne Hollis

THE Gympie Cats said a final farewell to their mate, and former coach, Brent Forsyth in an emotional memorial yesterday.

There was not a dry eye in the Gympie Cats Clubhouse, as about 30 former teammates and friends gathered at 11.30am to watch the web broadcast of Forsyth's funeral in his native Victoria.

A large crowd attended the funeral, with all seats taken and many forced to stand.

Such was the effect Forsyth had on people.

Former teammate Wayne Hollis said Forsyth was an extremely likable character who picked those around him up.

"It's sad, sad for him, sad for his family, sad for everyone who knew him,” Hollis said.

"He was a great guy, outside of coaching he would always chat to you.

"He made us all better, made us better footballers, we all felt we had to impress him.”

The Gympie Cats AFL Club mourn the passing of former coach Brent Forsyth in a memorial yesterday. Rowan Schindler

Hollis said Forsyth was unique and gave humbly to the Cats team he helped to a 2015 premiership.

"He made everyone drawn to him, that's how charismatic he was,” he said.

The service, held at the same church Forsyth was baptised in, had photos of the football mad man projected onto the wall.

In typical Forsyth fashion, the majority of photos included a football, and he was smiling in all of them.

There was also a number 55 football jersey on display at the alter.

Forsyth's partner, Sherri Dawson, paid a special tribute to her beloved.

"We were like two peas in a pod,” she said during the service in Victoria.

She said she knew what her parents would say when they met him.

"Mum said, nice guy, **** haircut.”

Good friend Phil Birchmore told stories of his "brother”, pointing out his fussy eating, fanatical fitness, penchant for tight shirts and bad haircuts.

"Three weeks ago we sat at the footy, Brent in his camp chair,” Birchmore said.

"Brent with a greasy burger in one hand, which he would have hated, and a beer in the other.

"And he just seemed at peace.”

Cats president Jason Bromilow was among a handful of Cats to journey south for the ceremony.

Forsyth won a premiership with the Maroochydore Roos last year, was a premiership-winning coach with the Gympie Cats in 2015 and was working with the Brisbane Lions academy youth teams.

He was excited to turn his passion into a full-time job.

Mr Forsyth is believed to have taken his own life on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

He was 39-years-old.

If you or someone you know requires help, phone: Lifeline: 13 11 14, Mensline: 1300 78 99 78, Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467, Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636