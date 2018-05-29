Gympie Cats eye premiership after blistering win

TOP CAT: Gympie's Jack Cross is hoping his side can go all the way.

Aussie Rules: Gympie Cats have continued their winning form towards the back end of the season with a 106 point win over Bundaberg Across the Waves last weekend.

Cats enforcer Jack Cross kicked four goals and the Cats secured the win 19.19(133) leaving Bundaberg with 4.3(27).

"It helps when you have a good team to help out and look a little better,” Cross said.

"There is a feel around the team that everyone is there for one purpose and one in, all in.”

With the Cats continuing their domination, Cross said the team environment was different.

"The last few weeks we have been talking about how to improve, especially towards the back end of the season and hopefully this is the beginning of a premiership and the boys are realising we can actually do it,” he said.

"The boys are committed and dedicated to the team and working towards one goal. We believe we can give it (the premiership) a crack.”

Despite stringing a few wins together, the Cats have had a few players out with injuries.

"It has been tough getting used to everyone and trying to build a strong 18 each week,” Cross said.

"But everyone that was injured or filled in has been good. If we have had injuries, we are lucky to have the quality to back up.”

Young gun's Henry Hamilton and Jack Hayes have been blooded into the side and taught Cross a few things.

"I have learnt forward pressure off Hamilton with keeping the ball in the opposition's half and allowing us to capitalise,” he said.

"Both Hamilton and Hayes have been great with playing up with the seniors.

"Troy Cunningham is another player who has been getting into his footy. He does not have an AFL background but has improved.”

Coach Courtney Findlay said he was impressed with his side's performance.

"It was our best four quarter performance of the year,” he said. "Our ability with the contested football in the middle and then spread was a positive.”

Cats v Brother Bulldogs this Saturday at 4pm at Ray Warren Oval.