Gympie Cats come together to celebrate community

THE members of The Gympie Cats AFL Football Club celebrated their community with a presentation awards day on Saturday which carried special significance in the wake of the tragic passing of club legend Brent Forsyth.

The terrific community spirit which sporting clubs generate shone through.

The presentation day celebrated the culmination of the AFL season and awarded individual players as well as teams.

Junior teams, including U12 Boys 2017 champions, U14 Runners-up and the inaugural U13 Girls team were all awarded for their seasons.

After a successful end to the 2017 junior season, the Cats will look to expand their numbers next season.

The club is currently trying to implement an U16 program for 2018, in a move that is set to help filter players into the senior ranks.

"We (the club) really need to have an U12, U14 and U16 team next year to flow on to our seniors and for the club to go forward,” Bromilow told the Gympie Times earlier in the month.

"It was the first year of having an U13 girls team and we were very happy with that.

"We are getting more and more enquiries about girls footy for next year.

The Cats will once again nominate a senior women's team to contest a new look Sunshine Coast conference in 2018.

Gympie Cats club president Jason Bromilow addressed the assembled players and parents during the presentations and said the day was a celebration for the players and everyone involved with the club.

"It's a special day for the club, a chance to look back at the season and a plan ahead,” he said.

Club stalwart Glenn Warren also addressed the club, and said the AFL family is in a period of mourning but everybody is pulling together.

"I want everybody to know that you have people there for you,” he said.

"There's friends and family who care for you and will do anything to help you.

"Let's have the tough conversations and communicate what you're feeling.

"We are a tight knit bunch and I know any one of you would help one another out.”

Senior Mens leading goalkicker for the season Adam Hendry spoke briefly while accepting his award.

"Boys, I have always got my phone on me if you ever need to talk,” he said.

A special memorial will be held for Brent Forsyth at the Gympie Cats clubhouse on Friday at 11.30am with a video link to the funeral held in Victoria.