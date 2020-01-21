Gympie Cats celebrate histroic win in first game of 2020 season

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats celebrated a win over Bay Power on Saturday for the first time in three years.

A combination of solid defence and precision kicking got the Cats home 4.2 (26) to 1.5 (11) in the round one match.

The important win came as a shock to newly appointed captain Taylor Jardine.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I went into the game thinking we did not have the best chance but we surprised ourselves.”

The team’s defence, touted as its biggest strength, lived up to expectation.

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Ella Findlay

“We defended really well which saved our game,” Jardine said. “We did make a few silly mistakes but the girls were quick to back it up. They redeemed themselves.

“The highlight of the match was seeing some of the new girls make an impact and scoring their first ever goal in their first ever AFL game,” Jardine said.

“Jess (Johns) and Jazz (Sternberg) put their all in. This was their first AFL match and they constantly came out of nowhere and just showed up.”

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Taylor Jardine

It was both Jardine’s first game as captain and first victory.

She said the side should not be complacent as improvements were still needed.

“I did okay but there is always room to improve,” she said.

“It was a difficult game because I have been playing rugby and there are a few bad habits which I have to get rid of.

Gympie Cats vs Bay Power- Magner Paige

“We need to focus on marking up players and getting the ball out of the circle. They could have scored four goals off those mistakes but we got lucky and they kicked behinds.’’

Another solid performance will be required on Saturday when the Cats host reigning premier Hervey Bay Bombers.

“They are a tough side but if we play how we did on Saturday we can give them a run for their money,’’ Jardine said.”

Gympie Cats v Hervey Bay Bombers at 3pm at Ray Warren Oval, Saturday.