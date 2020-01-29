Gympie Cats battle against reigning premiers, in pictures

AUSSIE RULES: Playing against the reigning premiers, Hervey Bay Bombers, was never going to be an easy task.

Unfortunately the Gympie Cats were unable to put their mark on the game, going down 0.9(9) to 5.7 (37) last weekend.

The Cats kept the Bombers at bay in the first quarter, keeping them scoreless, but the visitors picked up in the last three to cement their second win.

The Cats have the bye this week but will be preparing to travel to Bundaberg next Saturday to take on Across the Waves.

Across the Waves are yet to win their first game, going down to the Bombers in round 1.

It will be another tough battle for the young Cats side.