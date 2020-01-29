Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gympie Cats battle against reigning premiers, in pictures

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
29th Jan 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Playing against the reigning premiers, Hervey Bay Bombers, was never going to be an easy task.

Unfortunately the Gympie Cats were unable to put their mark on the game, going down 0.9(9) to 5.7 (37) last weekend.

Photos
View Gallery

 

The Cats kept the Bombers at bay in the first quarter, keeping them scoreless, but the visitors picked up in the last three to cement their second win.

The Cats have the bye this week but will be preparing to travel to Bundaberg next Saturday to take on Across the Waves.

 

MORE:

- Meet 17 faces of the Gympie Cats 2020 team

 

Across the Waves are yet to win their first game, going down to the Bombers in round 1.

It will be another tough battle for the young Cats side.

aflw 2020 gympie cats australian football club gympie cats women gympie cats women 2020 season gympie sport hervey bay bombers ray warren oval women in sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug bust leads to bounty of stolen goods

        premium_icon Drug bust leads to bounty of stolen goods

        Crime Judge tells Gympie man Steven Zen Shootingstar he’s a ‘little too old’ for drugs and it’s time to start acting responsibly.

        Blind drunk and doing 126km/h on busy Gympie region road

        premium_icon Blind drunk and doing 126km/h on busy Gympie region road

        News The 38-year-old driver was almost five times the limit when she was stopped by...

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        17 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 17 jobs going in Gympie now

        News These roles are currently available in health, animal care, disability care, aged...