Gympie state election candidate Tim Jerome.
Gympie candidate slams ‘restricted access’ to great outdoors

JOSH PRESTON
18th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor by Independent candidate for Gympie Tim Jerome

THE great outdoors is meant to be enjoyed by all.

A lot of the political parties are trying restrict access to the general population. National Parks and State Forests were never meant to be “no go” areas but were to be developed to encourage people to visit, and to promote mental and physical health by furthering people’s understanding of that environment.

Geoff Williams, Tony Perrett, Michael Blaxland, Donna Reardon, Lauren Granger-Brown, Roland Maertens, Tim Jerome, Nicholas Fairbairn, candidates Gympie state election.
I support improved and expanded access to all public lands and waters in QLD as a means for all citizens to enjoy their cultural outdoor, sporting and recreational activities.

Four-wheel driving, off-road motorcycling and camping are popular and legitimate recreations deserving of better support from the QLD government.

QLD is home to some of the most diverse and appealing natural landscapes in the world, most of which is best explored by four-wheel drive and motorcycle vehicles. Unfortunately, the ALP and the LNP have locked away public land and think about the implications later. Regrettably, vast areas of QLD National Parks and reserves have increasingly been made off-limits to many popular recreational and sporting activities.

In line with my support for regional communities and economies, I believe that one of the most effective ways to grow regional communities in QLD is through recreational tourism. Access needs to be opened for people to visit these natural places and contribute to regional economies.

I have comprehensive policy on Outdoor Recreation on my website https://www.timjerome.com.au/what-tim-stands-for

Gympie Times

