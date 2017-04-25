Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

IMAGINE you're a woman who has just escaped a violent, abusive relationship with nothing but the clothes on your back and your hungry children.

Now imagine you've got little or no money and you've just started your cycle.

You have a choice; feed your children or purchase what are usually quite expensive feminine hygiene products?

Gympie woman Rochelle Davey couldn't imagine what the indignity of that situation would feel like and she hopes that women in desperate situations wouldn't have to endure that either.

That's why she got involved with Share The Dignity. This drive asks people to donate packets of sanity napkins and other feminine products to the cause.

These products are then distributed to aid providers so they can be added to care packs for women who are homeless, escaping domestic or family violence, or in severe financial hardship.

Five local charities are the recipients of products donated locally.

"No-one should have to choose. And it's not something that's optional and it's not a situation that women have picked to be in. I couldn't fathom it, what it would be like.

"A woman, for example, just escaped a domestic violence situation, is just trying to feed her children, and it happens, and she's got nothing. It's the last thing you should have to worry about," Ms Davey said.

Donations are now being accepted for Share the Dignity at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre Management Office (during regular business hours) up until Friday April 28.

The drive is run three times a year. Once in April, again in August and a Christmas drive asks for donations of bags or totes with feminine products and is designed to give something to struggling women who forget about themselves at Christmas.