Gympie calls back paceman Mitchell against Caloundra

Cricket: Gympie Gold XI's fast bowler Brycen Mitchell is bringing a fresh set of skills for the match tomorrow against Caloundra.

Returning from New Zealand on Wednesday after a stint with the Queensland Country under-21 team, Mitchell is focusing on his accuracy.

"I will be putting 110 per cent in and doing my best to bowl line and length and not bowl too quick," he said.

"I don't want to be spraying them everywhere, just getting back to basics and everything will just flow.

"We were actually rained out in New Zealand and did not get on the pitch at all but I still learnt a lot."

Ball placement is key for Mitchell this summer.

"I will be getting to the top of my mark before I run in and get myself prepared and then let everything else just do its thing," he said. "You just work with what the pitch is, if it's green then it is going to have more bounce.

"If it is hard then it will have a little bit in it early and Albert Park usually always does."

After back-to-back wins against Yandina and Nambour for the Gold, Mitchell will aim to rip through Caloundra and continue the winning streak.

"My goal is to always take wickets. I didn't take any in the second innings against Yandina," he said.

"This weekend I want to get as many wickets as I can. If I have to bat, make as many runs as I can and really help the boys out."

The paceman hopes to cement himself as an all-rounder within the squad.

"When I was in New Zealand I didn't bat to my best the first day but I thought I was just a bit nervous," Mitchell said.

"The next day I just calmed myself and batted to my potential. I learnt in New Zealand to watch the ball more.

"The balls over there were a little bit different but I have watch the ball and get my head over the ball.

"I need to move my feet, getting the ball under my eyes and getting over the top of it."

The new skills Mitchell picked up have inspired him.

"I am always excited playing cricket, that is pretty much why I love the game," he said.

"It is pure excitement and the Gold boys are a great bunch of guys. I love playing for them, I love playing with them.

"I love playing cricket for the moment."

Gympie v Caloundra at Albert Park, tomorrow, December 8 at 10.30am.