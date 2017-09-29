Gympie cafe is making healthy food gourmet

THE TEAM: Some of the team, past and present, from Raffinati's Healthy Options are (seated) Carol Wheatley, Peta Wheatley, Emma Brown, Tahlia Fallon, Amanda Patruica, Lane Mitchell and Patrick Harvey. Not pictured but now on the team are Kina Reynolds, Violet Vanderaa and Angela Swallow.

"FOR the first six months, I didn't make a cent,” owner and head chef at Raffinatis Healthy Options, Peta Wheatley said.

That's because to her, it was more important that elderly people get a healthy meal they could afford.

"It was all about getting enough orders to be able to buy in bulk to keep the price down,” she said.

Peta and her team, including her mum Carol, have been regulars to Gympie, first with the restaurant and then two years ago with their mobile catering and healthy takeaway meals service.

But as of February this year, they also work out of the cafe in the Gympie Market Place in Reef St.

In addition to gourmet style meals, all made with the freshest local ingredients, Raffinati's offers calorie controlled, gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetic or vegan and vegetarian options.

"And if you don't like pumpkin or whatever, we don't put it in,” Peta Wheatley said.

"It's individually tailored to what you will eat.

"If you're not going to eat it, we won't put it in there.”

Aside from the nearly 50 items available on their healthy options menu, there's an extensive menu at the cafe to choose from for either dine in, take away or even delivery.

They have also just started a new catering service, supplying work meetings, business lunches and conferences and other parties, functions and events.

For a full list of menu items, pop into the cafe inside the Gympie Marketplace at 10/12 Reef St, or head online to their Facebook page or at homestylemeals2go.com and to order email raffinatis@hotmail.com or phone 54828918 or 0435020502.