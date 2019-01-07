Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy has allegedly driven a stolen truck erratically on the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Caboolture overnight before crashing into a powerpole.
A teenage boy has allegedly driven a stolen truck erratically on the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Caboolture overnight before crashing into a powerpole. Scott Powick
News

Gympie-Caboolture: Teen charged after Bruce Hwy police chase

7th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has allegedly driven a stolen truck erratically on the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Caboolture overnight before crashing into a power pole.

Police allege the truck was stolen from a Gooburrum address, near Bundaberg, and used in a petrol drive-off at Gin Gin yesterday afternoon.

The 15-year-old will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act for wilful damage, stealing, enter with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evade police.

The DYNA truck was brought off the Bruce Hwy using stingers near Caboolture, where it smashed into a power pole, cutting power to more than 1700 homes.

Electricity has since been restored, while a man - believed to be the driver - has been transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with lower leg injuries after becoming stuck in the truck.

A 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl remain in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

bruce highway police reckless driving sunshine coast sunshine coast police teen
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hey council: sexy social media won't cut it over dirty loos

    premium_icon Hey council: sexy social media won't cut it over dirty loos

    News 'Sexy social and mass media campaigns don't cut it if your bins are overflowing, toilets are dirty and grass in parks is long'

    Truck crash: Man to face Gympie court after stolen car chase

    premium_icon Truck crash: Man to face Gympie court after stolen car chase

    News Man to face Gympie Magistrate's Court after stolen car chase.

    Dad will plead guilty to killing, torture of toddler son

    premium_icon Dad will plead guilty to killing, torture of toddler son

    Crime A QLD father accused of killing his son will plead guilty

    New year kicks off with deadly stinger surge

    premium_icon New year kicks off with deadly stinger surge

    News Eight people have been stung by suspected Irukandji in two weeks.

    Local Partners