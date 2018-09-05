Menu
Nationals leader Michael McCormack and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien at a completed section of the Coory to Curra bypass earlier this year.
GYMPIE BYPASS: When will we get a peek at the fine details?

Shelley Strachan
5th Sep 2018
TRANSPORT and Main Roads says it will not be releasing any images or details of the completed design of Section D of the Gympie Bypass until it is approved by all levels of government.

"The detailed design for Section D of the Cooroy to Curra project is complete,” it said in response to the most recent request for information yesterday.

"We are now progressing the design for approval by all levels of government.

"We are also finalising the design for auxiliary works, such as service relocations, and developing tender and delivery time frames for the $1 billion project.

"Once we have the necessary approvals, we will hold public displays for the community to see the design and ask questions.

"At that time, we will also be able to advertise tenders and identify construction start and end times.”

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

