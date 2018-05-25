GYMPIE BYPASS: What suburbs will boom, what will bust?

Which suburbs will rise in prices the most following the construction of Section D.

GYMPIE'S historic gold mines might be played out, but the Section D bypass might open a new one north of the city with property prices forecast to soar.

A canvas of Gympie region real estate agents has revealed Curra and Glenwood will be the biggest winners, while areas like Goomboorian will also get a boost from the $1 billion project.

It will be welcome news for home owners in the north, with REIQ data showing Curra (7.1 per cent) and Chatsworth (4.9) property prices have increased at a lower rate than the regional average (7.5).

There was also a consensus on what will be the main cause.

"They all become better places to live because they're all accessible to the major cities,” Century 21's Billy Mitchell said.

Elder's Donna Reardon agreed, saying "the commute back to the Sunshine Coast will be a lot quicker”.

And from Ray White Real Estate owner Richard Murray: "The benefit to Gympie's north comes down to the accessibility”.

Professionals agent Ashley Coleman said residential values were not the only ones pointed up; industrial developments on the region's eastern side would also win out.

So what about the places it will hurt?

Well, it seems the answer is probably none.

Not only did the agents all agree the bypass would be good for the region, they are backed up by the research.

A 2011 NSW Government report into town bypasses found they were overwhelmingly successful, with no adverse long-term effects.

"What economic impacts do occur tend to be minimal and of a short‐term duration,” the report said.

"The evidence suggests that in most cases highway bypasses have resulted in economic development benefits for towns which have been bypassed.”

The report found that land use and value increased when bypasses were built, although the new road was not the only factor which had an effect.

"The impact on any given property will be dependent on several factors including type (commercial or residential), presence of water and sewerage, traffic volumes and proximity to the bypass.

"While those residential properties not adjacent to the bypass have been found to increase more than those which are adjacent, accessibility benefits generally outweigh negative impacts such as noise and air pollution and hence a general upward trend is experienced.”