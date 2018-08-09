Gympie Bypass is coming and our community needs to prepare

KUDOS to Gympie Regional Council for starting the conversation on what we as a community need to do now and over the next few years to mitigate any negative impact from the Gympie Bypass.

There is a definite positive vibe around the early construction of the final leg of the Bypass, which will take the Bruce Highway east of Gympie rather than through it, saving about 50 lives over five years.

Map of Section D of Bruce Hwy bypass which will start next year. Contributed

This is obviously going to impact some businesses and jobs - mostly, but not restricted to, those that rely on highway traffic which will no longer front the highway.

GYMPIE BYPASS: The Gold Nugget's Bree St John says the business is preparing for the Gympie Bypass. Tom Daunt

The $1 billion Section D of the Bypass project will start next year and take three years to complete. How local businesses and our council prepare for the changes this will bring before, during and after construction will determine how they fare and how the region fares.

BACK IN THE DAY: Only 115 miles to Brisbane via the Gympie town centre 'bypass' after it's completion in 1968. Gympie. The treasure is the Town

The council has already heard from one of Australia's top transport experts with a rough outline of some of the things that need to happen.

Dr Bruno Parolin has studied in detail the turnover and employment changes that occurred in Kempsey and in communities impacted by the Hume Highway bypass.

One thing is for sure, local businesses cannot sit on their hands. They need to pay attention to the conversation and take steps to ride out the transition period - and profit from it.