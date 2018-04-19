Gympie by-election to cost five-figure sum

TRIO OF OPTIONS: Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome will all contest the vacant Division 8 council seat.

TRIO OF OPTIONS: Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome will all contest the vacant Division 8 council seat. sCOTT kOVACEVIC

HOW much does democracy cost?

The answer is at least five figures, with the electoral fight in progress for Gympie's Division 8 to cost the region about $68,000.

Gympie Regional Council has confirmed this is the price to fill the seat, which falls to the council under the Electoral Act 1992.

While some may quibble about the price, it is significantly less than the cost of the 2015 mayoral by-election, which ran up a bill of $109,745.

So where does that money come from?

According to a council spokeswoman, by-elections are funded by the council's general reserves.

"By-elections are not identified in council's budgets as these are not planned events,” she said.

"Should a by-election such as Division 8 arise, these are funded by savings accumulated across council's budget.”

And once the 4420 enrolled residents of Division 8 have cast their vote, their new representative will hit the ground running, only needing to make their declaration of office to council CEO Bernard Smith before taking their seat on the council.

"Once this is complete, the newly elected councillor will carry out all duties as per all divisional councillors,” the spokeswoman said. "The declaration must be completed within one month of being appointed and will be scheduled as requested by the incoming councillor together with the CEO.”

Division 8 will vote on Saturday, May 5.