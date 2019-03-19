Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Division 8 by-election candidate Tim Jerome launched his bid for the Wide Bay seat in the upcoming Federal election at the weekend.
Division 8 by-election candidate Tim Jerome launched his bid for the Wide Bay seat in the upcoming Federal election at the weekend. Scott Kovacevic
Politics

Gympie by-election hopeful throws hat into federal ring

scott kovacevic
by
19th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE council Division 8 by-election candidate Tim Jerome is throwing his hat into the ring as an independent challenger in the upcoming federal election.

Mr Jerome launched his social media campaign via Facebook and YouTube posts on Sunday night, presenting himself as an alternative to the major parties.

In the online posts, he highlighted politicians' pay packets and their detachment from the average taxpayer as a key piece of his election platform.

"I believe modern politics is about big business,” he said.

Tim Jerome.
Tim Jerome. Scott Kovacevic

"It's all about money.

"Most politicians, if they weren't paid the high wages they're on, simply wouldn't be in politics.”

He questioned how these high incomes - quoting a starting wage of $200,000 for MPs and up to $528,000 for Prime Minister Scott Morrison - allowed them to stay in touch with the average Australian.

"I have already signed a statutory declaration stating that I will only keep the average median income of the average Aussie and will give the rest to a government project. Leadership is all about leading by example,” he said.

Jason Scanes, ALP candidate for the Wide Bay.
Jason Scanes, ALP candidate for the Wide Bay. Contributed

"At the end of the day people will keep voting for these leeches or they will vote for a change.”

Mr Jerome, who has a background in teaching, received 22.9 per cent of the primary vote at last year's by-election which was won by Cr Bob Fredman.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Contributed

He joins Labor candidate Jason Scanes and Wide Bay's incumbent LNP member Llew O'Brien in the fight for the seat at the May election, which is expected to be announced next month.

election federal election jason scanes llew o'brien wide bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    premium_icon I've got a problem, says serial golf course masturbator

    News Peeping Tom terrorises women in Gympie golf course neighbourhood

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    News Regions in the warning area could be prone to large hailstones

    Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    premium_icon Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    Sport Brothers' clash ends in pain for one, red card for another.

    Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    premium_icon Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    Opinion Voters will get the chance to kick him out for his divisive rhetoric