Gympie by-election hopeful throws hat into federal ring

GYMPIE council Division 8 by-election candidate Tim Jerome is throwing his hat into the ring as an independent challenger in the upcoming federal election.

Mr Jerome launched his social media campaign via Facebook and YouTube posts on Sunday night, presenting himself as an alternative to the major parties.

In the online posts, he highlighted politicians' pay packets and their detachment from the average taxpayer as a key piece of his election platform.

"I believe modern politics is about big business,” he said.

"It's all about money.

"Most politicians, if they weren't paid the high wages they're on, simply wouldn't be in politics.”

He questioned how these high incomes - quoting a starting wage of $200,000 for MPs and up to $528,000 for Prime Minister Scott Morrison - allowed them to stay in touch with the average Australian.

"I have already signed a statutory declaration stating that I will only keep the average median income of the average Aussie and will give the rest to a government project. Leadership is all about leading by example,” he said.

"At the end of the day people will keep voting for these leeches or they will vote for a change.”

Mr Jerome, who has a background in teaching, received 22.9 per cent of the primary vote at last year's by-election which was won by Cr Bob Fredman.

He joins Labor candidate Jason Scanes and Wide Bay's incumbent LNP member Llew O'Brien in the fight for the seat at the May election, which is expected to be announced next month.