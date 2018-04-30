Gympie by-election: council needs someone 'unblinkered'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I AM writing this letter in support of Bob Fredman as Candidate for Division 8 of Gympie Regional Council.

I have known Bob for many years and worked with him during my seven years as a councillor.

I found Bob to be respectful, conscientious and professional and he also had the respect of his staff and respected them.

He was very approachable whether it was in his field as chief engineer or if he was able to give assistance with other projects that council was involved with. I was involved with the Youth Development Officer with many projects for the youth of the shire and Bob was always available with advice and assistance.

Two examples were the Christmas parties that were given for young people in need and the murals on the sewerage tanks.

During his lunch break at Christmas time when there was cooking and serving to be done we could count on Bob turning up to help.

With sewerage tanks he and the youth officer organised for artists to teach the young people at risk their art skills. These murals were a credit to those involved. Much better result than having graffiti on show.

With background knowledge of the whole of council workings he will be an excellent councillor not only for Division 8 but for the whole of the region.

We need a person who is not "blinkered" but can see the whole picture.

Bob has always had a passion for roads and their improvement and proper maintenance and knows how important the subject of rubbish is to the ratepayers of the region.

We certainly need good input into both these areas and a bucket load of common sense into the whole of council. I highly recommend Bob Fredman for election to Division 8.

Del Cole,

Fleming Rd, Gympie