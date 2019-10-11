Gympie businesswoman says 'It's good to be back in Mary St'

"IT'S good to be back in the street after 15 years,” said the new Streetwise Hair manager Meredith Vincent.

Mrs Vincent took on managing the business at the start of July after it was bought by a friend and client.

The owner has given Mrs Vincent, former owner and operator of her own salon Hair on Reef for eight years, carte blanche to change the salon at 20 Mary St as she sees fit.

The first improvement was to change the interior paintwork with a fresh coat of paint and to rearrange the salon to open it up to more natural light.

Gympie businesswoman and now new manager of Streetwise Hair Meredith Vincent took the hands-on approach to renovating the salon recently with the help of handyman husband Graham. Donna Jones

A lot of the refit was possible with the help of handyman husband Graham Vincent, who has also provided the muscle.

Graham Vincent utilises the public holiday to get the salon ready for a re-opening event today. Donna Jones

Mrs Vincent trained in her apprenticeship in Mary St at Roma Hair Salon and for a number of years helped her former mother-in-law run Melt Me chocolate shop, also located in Mary St.

Mrs Vincent's loyal customers have followed her to the new salon, and a number of existing clients for Streetwise have remained.

As a special thank you to all her clients Streetwise will be holding a welcome event this afternoon as an official opening to the new look salon starting at 4.30pm.