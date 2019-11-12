Gympie businesswoman adds second store

Lady Memphis AKA Stacy Edwards has opened a second Memphis Barbers in the Gympie Marketplace.

MEMPHIS Barbers is branching out, with a new store now open in the Gympie Marketplace shopping centre in Reef St.

This second outlet is in addition to the popular original store in Upper Mary Street.

Owner Stacy Edwards, aka Lady Memphis, said it was time to take another chance.

“I’m building my empire,” she said. Ms Edwards said she saw a need when the previous hair dresser in the centre had to close. Taking care of the new store will be Katie Hamilton, who has more than 20 years experience.

Katie Hamilton and Stacy Edwards at the new store in Gympie Marketplace, which is Ms Edwards second Memphis Barbers shop.

“I’ll be doing men’s pampering - hair cuts, beards and moustaches - and women’s haircuts and facial waxing,” Ms Hamilton said.