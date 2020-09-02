Gympie business’s fight for survival back in Brisbane Court

Drone shot of Widgee, where the epic battle between Widgee Engineering and its neighbours has found its way back to court in Brisbane today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Drone shot of Widgee, where the epic battle between Widgee Engineering and its neighbours has found its way back to court in Brisbane today. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

THE fight over Widgee Engineering’s fate continues its crawl toward a conclusion with the parties facing off in a Brisbane court again today.

The hearing in the Planning and Environment Court continues negotiations over what conditions will be imposed on the firm.

All parties had until August 27 to give their responses to representations made about the proposed draft development conditions.

Di and Pete Saal with their Widgee Engineering team.

The day before, on August 26, Gympie Regional Councillors voted unanimously for the “staff to take the actions recommended in the report and recommendations discussed in the meeting with further consultation with the CEO”.

The details of the report in question are unknown, as it was tabled and discussed behind closed doors on legal grounds.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Widgee Engineering’s fight to stay at its home of 25 years on Upper Widgee Rd has been going for more than two years.

Anna Hobbs-Pukallus and Bill Pukallus say Widgee Engineering's operations have severely damaged their property and livelihood.

Its first development application to the council was denied, and the company was told it had to move.

A second application was approved by the council but was appealed by Frederick William Pukallus and Constance Ann Hobbs, who own a property about 500m from the business, in August 2018.

They said the application should be refused due to “fundamental conflicts” with the planning scheme, including environmental contamination.

Widgee Engineering owners Di and Pete Saal claimed a victory in May this year after the court struck down a potential hearing and limited the appeal to only the conditions able to be imposed “in approving the change application”.