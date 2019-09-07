Gympie businessman's 'world first' plan reaching new levels

GROWING THE MOVEMENT: Bernie Craven from Waste Free Systems with the prosthetic "bike hand” he has built with recycled plastics for Kilkivan teen Hailey Wright.

GROWING THE MOVEMENT: Bernie Craven from Waste Free Systems with the prosthetic "bike hand” he has built with recycled plastics for Kilkivan teen Hailey Wright. Troy Jegers

THE Gympie/Sunshine Coast businessman believed to run the first company ever to recycle plastic shampoo bottles into prosthetic hands has taken another massive step on his life-changing journey.

Bernie Craven and his business Waste Free Systems have already made a big difference at a grassroots level - giving 13-year-old Kilkivan girl Hailey Wright a left hand earlier this year - and now universities and media outlets far and wide are joining the cause.

"I've had so much unprecedented worldwide press, it's unbelievable,” Mr Craven said.

"Everywhere from NBC and NewsDay in America and BBC in the UK, it's been pretty amazing.

"I've now got a research grant with the University of Technology Sydney where they're helping develop my program and my prosthetics design, there's a lot of stuff happening.

"What I'm doing is a little bit different and finding a usage for plastic waste and doing what I'm doing is a bit of a world-first.”

Mr Craven said the $10,000 UTS grant is being used to test what hairdressing plastics could be transformed into 3D filament and what use they could have for the prosthetics.

"I've also got a robotic designs student at UQ helping me, I've got another student at USC who's doing his thesis with me on the plastics and their usages,” he said.

"I've got a lot more people helping me with the program, I'm not doing it alone.”

In "step two” of the WFS journey, Hailey was given a shorter prosthetic arm as well as a "bike arm” set at specific angles to enhance her for bike-riding abilities.

Read more about Waste Free Systems at http:// wastefreesystems.com.au/