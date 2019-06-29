Gympie businessman slams 'low blow' attack on council

PROMINENT Gympie businessman Al Corbet has criticised this week's controversial "open letter” attacking Mayor Mick Curran and the council as a "low blow for the community”.

The owner of Corbet's Group, which has been operating in the region for almost 50 years, took umbrage with the anonymous letter which was printed in Tuesday's Gympie Times.

"It's killed the spirit of the whole community,” Mr Corbet said of the letter, which took aim at Cr Curran and the planning department for "hurting this town immensely”.

"I was a bit disappointed they stooped to that level,” he said.

MORE ON THE CONTROVERSIAL 'OPEN LETTER'

"(Cr Curran) is a person that was duly elected, and he was elected by the very same people that are doing the complaining.

The ex-Carter Holt Harvey site. Troy Jegers

"It's not actually council that's the problem.”

Rather, it was a combination regulations introduced by past state governments and interest groups that overreach.

As for the claim the council was hurting business, Mr Corbet said there was already a clear-cut example of the current council saving the jobs at the ex-Carter Holt Harvey site which has been taken over by Laminex.

Al Corbet. Scott Kovacevic

"If it wasn't for this council... that deal wouldn't have happened.

"The council saved those jobs.

"As far as trying to kill off the council, they really need to rethink that whole approach (to attracting business to Gympie).

"I don't necessarily like every one of them (the councillors), but I support every one of them.”