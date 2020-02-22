Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GYMPIE region businessman ripped a woman off for more than $50,000.
A GYMPIE region businessman ripped a woman off for more than $50,000.
News

Gympie businessman ripped woman off more than $50k

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Feb 2020 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region businessman has been ordered to pay more than $80,000 in combined compensation and fines after failing to pay a woman who bought a two-bedroom cabin from him but never received it.

Peter John Murray, 50, did not appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday when the Office of Fair Trading brought forward a charge of failing to supply goods against him.

The court heard Mr Murray’s company Peters Cabins Pty Ltd was contracted to construct and supply a two-bedroom cabin at Booroobin near Maleny in October 2017.

He took a deposit of $5,715 and a commencement payment of $37,159 from the victim, before requesting further payment of $14,400 for driveway construction at the site in February 2018.

No work had been done at the site by July 2018, when the victim requested Murray refund her the full amount of $57,274, the court heard.

That money was never returned, with the victim only able to recover $6,438 through the Queensland Building and Construction Commission’s Home Warranty Scheme.

An OFT inspector told the court there was a clear need for the court to deter similar offending.

“The object of Australian consumer law is to provide a fair and equitable marketplace for consumers against undesirable practices,” the inspector said.

The inspector told the court Murray, identified as the “sole director” of Peters Cabins, had been “unresponsive and uncooperative” throughout the office’s attempts to contact him.

Murray did not appear in court, leaving the matter to proceed ex parte.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said deterrence loomed large in sentencing Murray for the “brazenness” of his actions.

Murray was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay the remaining $50,836 in compensation to the victim. Peters Cabins was fined a further $20,000. A conviction was recorded against both Murray and his company.

Fair Trading Executive Director Brian Bauer said businesses had obligations to consumers under the ACL.

“The OFT will take action against businesses that accept money from consumers and fail to supply the goods within a reasonable time frame,” Mr Bauer said.

“This consumer paid a significant deposit expecting to receive a product which never materialised. I am pleased that the OFT was able to achieve such a high penalty in this matter.”

If consumers have paid for goods or services they have not received, they can lodge a complaint with the OFT online at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

gympie court gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region office of fair trading
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No beds’ for serial child flasher

        premium_icon ‘No beds’ for serial child flasher

        Crime An ageing sex offender with poor health has not been able to gain accommodation out of jail, despite an extensive search to find him a bed.

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        Property This is one of many open homes to be viewed this weekend.

        VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

        News From 23 hair salons, who will be voted Gympie’s favourite hair salon? To make your...

        Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        premium_icon Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        News ‘We have had the best pre-season training we have had since I started in 2018’