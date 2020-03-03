Gympie businessman reveals disruption caused by coronavirus

AS THE Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland revealed the lowest business sentiment conditions on record across the state yesterday, the Gympie Chamber of Commerce welcomed moves to provide payroll tax relief for businesses impacted by coronavirus.

hamber president Tony Goodman said COVID19 was “obviously on our radar as it is anyone with access to the media, but Gympie businesses are a stable, self-sufficient group so they will be well placed to tackle anything that comes their way”.

Chamber member and director and CEO of Pinetech Engineered Timber Solutions in Gympie, Justin Lippiatt, has felt the direct impact of the outbreak.

“Pinetech imports some of its feed stock (timber supply) from New Zealand to fulfil some of our domestic orders for internal door componentry, and we export finished internal door componentry to the door manufacturing industry in New Zealand,” Mr Lippiatt said.

“Shipping from Asia, especially China via New Zealand has been severely disrupted with New Zealand ports refusing entry for most Chinese vessels in an effort to limit contamination and exposure to COVID19.

“We cannot therefore import feedstock on Chinese vessels for NZ, which is having an adverse effect on production. From an export perspective, shipping from Brisbane on Asian vessels, into New Zealand is highly restricted and scrutinised forcing shipping delays that effect the fulfilment of export orders. On a positive note, we are starting to learn how to become more resilient in international markets, and have begun to seek innovative ways for Australian businesses to compete in the global arena and still deliver exceptionally high quality goods and services to our fellow Australians,” Mr Lippiatt said.

Chamber of Commerce president Tony Godman, Pinetech Justin Lippiatt, USQ Professor John Cole and Brendan Allen at the last Chamber of Commerce breakfast of 2019.

“The coronavirus will pass. In its wake will be opportunities that require Australian businesses to be poised to compete at a much more robust and resilient level. It’s been tough, but it will end, and Pinetech will be ready for the next season.”

CCIQ Chief Economist, Dr Marcus Smith said the pulse report should send a deafening message to the government that action is needed now to turn things around.

“Currently, Qld holds the unenviable position of the state with the highest unemployment rate in the country and, worryingly, businesses are adamant that if conditions do not improve, they will need to reassess their staffing levels even further. Businesses continue to report ailing profit margins due to increasing operating costs for rent and electricity as well as prohibitive insurance premiums. A lack of foreseeable productive investment activity in local infrastructure projects and long-term planning for the state is adding to their pessimism,” said Dr Smith. In Wide Bay the long dry period has affected farming and related businesses with water allocations being reduced, and the cost of electricity hitting hard.