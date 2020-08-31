Gympie business leader latest name on impressive list

DOING GYMPIE PROUD: Terry Nolan has been named on of the state’s #eatQld Champions.

DOING GYMPIE PROUD: Terry Nolan has been named on of the state’s #eatQld Champions.

ONE of Gympie's leading businessmen that heads the region's largest private employer has been named the state's eighth #eatqld Champion.

Terry Nolan, director of Gympie export meat processors Nolan Meats, was honoured with the Queensland Government title for his and his family's 60 years service to the beef industry and Gympie community.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: 5 big private developments in works for Gympie

He joins a prestigious list of people chosen for their work in promoting Queensland produce including executive chef of the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre David Pugh, renowned Bowen horticulturalist Carl Walker and fishing expert Scott Hillier.

Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek, is Gympie’s largest private employer.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries minister Mark Furner praised the company Mr Nolan directs as a pioneer in its field that was an inspiration during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Gympie's most influential families

"Nolan Meats is a 100 per cent Australian, family-owned company founded as a small retail butchery business in Gympie in 1958," Mr Furner said.

"Since that time, they have grown to become Gympie's largest private employer, producing quality grain-fed beef for retailers, further processors, wholesalers and international markets.

Michael, Terry and Tony Nolan of Nolan Meats in Gympie.

"Nolan Meats has been a pioneer in its field and their work is truly inspirational as we unite and recover from the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be fine ambassadors promoting Queensland's world of flavour from the state of delicious."

In the past decade the company has won several prestigious awards including the Premier of Queensland Exporter of the Year in 2011, the DAFF Biosecurity Award in 2012, the NAB Agri Business Exporter of the Year in 2012, and, in 2011, was a finalist in the Australian Export Awards.

MORE NEWS: Eyebrows raised over 'odd' Gympie council deal

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner.

Mr Nolan said he was humbled by the title and that it was a win for the entire family business.

"I am one small part in our family business that was formed by my father Pat and late mother Marie and the load is now shared with my brothers Michael and Tony," Mr Nolan said.

"Nolan Meats' fundamental principle is to take every opportunity to be innovative and to promote the benefits of Queensland grown beef and produce.

"To be named an #eatqld Champion fits perfectly with that principle, and I am humbled that our family business has received this recognition."

RECENT: How Gympie firm is a big part of very different Ekka 2020

RELATED: Nolan matriarch's pivotal role in family business's success

Mr Furner said the Queensland Government's #eatqld campaign encouraged the community to eat local, stay healthy and support jobs in the state's agricultural sector.

"Our produce is second to none. We are urging everybody to explore Queensland-grown food and when you do, we ask that you take a photograph and share it online using the hashtag #eatqld," Mr Furner said.

"By eating Queensland-produced meat, seafood, fruit, nuts and veggies you support everybody that brings that food to your table.

"That means jobs for Queenslanders right across our state."

The Nolan Family – Michael, Tony and Terry Nolan.

Previous #eatqld Champions include Creek to Coast host Scott Hillier, Walkamin entrepreneur Krista Watkins, Bowen horticulturalist Carl Walker, and the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre's Executive Chef David Pugh.

To nominate someone as an #eatqld Champion, email agriculture@ministerial.qld.gov.au