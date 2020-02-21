Menu
NEW CANDIDATE: Polleys Coaches director Warren Polley has announced he will be running for the Division 7 seat at the upcoming council election.
Gympie businessman makes stand for division 7 seat

Philippe Coquerand
21st Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A PROMINENT Gympie businessman with decades of experience has announced his intention to run for the Division 7 seat at the upcoming Gympie Regional Council elections.

Polleys Coaches director Warren Polley has lived and thrived in the Gympie region his entire life and said his work in the transport, tourism and travel industries are the traits he will bring to council.

He’s also a board member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Polley said exploring and developing new options, seeking new pathways, forging new partnerships and maintaining authentic relationships was the key to spearhead growth.

“My dad was a councillor in the Widgee Shire Council back in the days, not to follow in his footsteps but it shows that the Polley name family has been associated with Gympie as long as we’ve been here,” he said.

Mr Polley said one of his goals is to get the Southside sewage connected,

“I know all the sewage pipes are there and half of Southside doesn’t,” he said.

“I want to bring my personality, strengths and character to the council. I do believe that Gympie is full of very entrepreneurial people so I don’t have to come up with these ideas. People have got them, we need to facilitate them and help let those people do what they want to do and bring these things to Gympie.”

His wife and sister said they were proud and very supportive of his intention to run for council.

Mr Polley will be running for the seat, currently held by Gympie Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.

