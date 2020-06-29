Gympie businesses urged to get smart with COVID power bills

A general view of a power bill from an energy retailer, in Adelaide, Wednesday, July 2, 2018. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING

A general view of a power bill from an energy retailer, in Adelaide, Wednesday, July 2, 2018. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING

GYMPIE businesses are being urged to get on the front foot with their power bills in response to the coronavirus crisis, and in preparation for a post-COVID climate.

Leading electricity broker Power Choice this month launched its “Power Relief Program”, described as “a unique COVID-19-tailored service for Australian business owners who need help in managing their essential energy bills as they recover from the effects of pandemic on their business”.

Power Choice’s Queensland manager Rob Peel said “heaps” of Gympie businesses had already engaged with the firm to help get a foothold on their bills, and encouraged all others to do the same at such a critical juncture.

“The energy market is a four year future market. For instance, we’re doing contracts at the moment at 5 or 6 cents a kilowatt, two years ago they were up at around 18 cents a kilowatt,” Mr Peel said.

“There has been a bit of a transition where we were really focusing on getting people backdated credits.

“Now that businesses are getting back to action, it’s trying to make sure costs are cheap moving forward.

“Anyone that has reduced their usage as a result of COVID-19 should make contact with us.

“Retailers are never easy to deal with, but at the moment they are.”

Power Choice Director Alan Jones said the initiative was aimed at creating a reduction of businesses falling victim to the pandemic across the nation.

“The Power Relief Program is our way of helping Australian businesses reduce stress and financial burden in these difficult times,” Mr Jones said.

“So many business owners have been in a state of shock since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores and are seeking new ways to cut costs and adapt their business model, so if we can help them do this, we will.

“Right now, it’s all about survival before recover can begin and since sharing the initial concept with our networks, we have received unprecedented demand which has prompted us to turn the offer into a reality.”