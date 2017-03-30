Gympie Businesses to soldier on despite flood threat

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The rain failed to deter some shoppers in Mary St yesterday, though many shops closed early

WHILE much of the state is battening down the hatches, many of Gympie's flood prone businesses are keeping their doors open.

In what is fast becoming one of the most covered weather events for some time, local workers have not yet hit the panic button and are intending to stay on the job.

Usually one of the first businesses submerged, Cooloola Panel and Paint's Jason Rodger told The Gympie Times he was not concerned about water levels just yet, but did say he and his colleagues would continue to monitor the situation over the next 24 hours.

Telstra Shop worker Bruce Limpus shared the same opinion, saying "it would take more rain than what we have seen” to prompt evacuation procedures.

Royal Hotel publican Linc Phelps, who has worked through three major Gympie floods said he and his workers do not start panicking until Normanby Bridge goes under.

"We are generally getting ready (to evacuate) as Normanby Bridge is about to go under,” Mr Phelps said.

"I think it (the bridge) is nearly at 16 metres and our downstairs areas are roughly just over that.

"That area for us is easy to evacuate, while upstairs, which includes the bar, is at about 18.3 metres.

"We don't get worried but we do have to move a lot of heavy stuff like pokies as well as things out of the kitchen,” he said.

Mr Phelps said that while he is predicting the weather event to pass, he has received numerous calls from patrons enquiring if the popular restaurant is open.

"We have had a few people who had dinner bookings ring up and ask if we were open.

"I jokingly said to one lady we will keep cooking until they take our gas bottles.”