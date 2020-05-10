Gympie businesses team up to bring you ‘No Show Friday’

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie with a range of showbags now in stock

TWO Mary St businesses have teamed up to bring the ultimate silver lining to the Gympie community with their special presentation of “No Show Friday” in the absence of the real thing this week.

Cafe Matisse and Play Back Gympie have joined together to provide a show-themed menu and showbag range for shoppers, building on Play Back’s idea to stock the showbags earlier this month.

The beloved Gympie Show announced it would not proceed this year back in March, as the coronavirus pandemic began to tighten its grip all over the world.

Both businesses have signalled their excitement for the fun-filled consolation prize.

“So so excited … We have teamed up with Play Back Gympie to offer you a mini show experience. You and the kids don’t have to miss out,” Cafe Matisse announced on their Facebook page.

“We will have some of your favourite show foods (chips but unfortunately not Shannon’s chips) and Play Back Gympie have a fabulous range of showbags, with more arriving through the week.”

Cafe Matisse will also be offering Dagwood Dogs, steak burgers, fairy floss, slushies and coffee on their special menu, with pre-ordering recommended to “maintain social distancing requirements”.

Cafe Matisse and Play Back Gympie have teamed up to create "No Show Friday" instead of the real thing in 2020.

Play Back’s showbag range launched last week and includes Riverdale, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, Pokemon and more among a growing list of options.

Owner Aisha Belling said a customer planted the seed for what became the exciting showcase.

“I went to buy my lunch at Café Matisse and I said to the girls ‘we need to plan a day where you sell dagwood dogs and fairy floss’. We laughed about it but then they came back to me and said they had ordered them,” Ms Belling said.

“It was silly to start with, and it just turned into an actual thing. The community seems to be really excited about it, I think it’s going to be busier than we thought.”

Ring 0439 035 315 to pre-order from the Cafe Matisse No Show Friday menu, and visit the Play Back Gympie website for a full range of show bags on offer.

No Show Friday runs from 9am to 5pm this Friday.