Gympie businesses reveal the impact of online gripes

SOCIAL media has given the world its voice but Gympie business owners say that has a come at a serious price.

Business complaints are nothing new but a growing trend of airing them in an online forum is leaving experienced staff in tears and forcing some owners to explore legal action.

In the process, the city's stores are put at risk.

"It's not helpful in any way,” Stacey Lowe said.

"As a community we need to be mindful of our local businesses.”

As the owner of the Royal Hotel, Ms Lowe said the level of invective had become severe.

"It's gotten quite personal and we've had to pursue it legally,” she said.

It was causing damage to more than their business too.

"It does get to staff members,” she said.

"People have got a lot of stresses in real life.”

Action Ford owner Peter Allan has first-hand experience of this.

He said one long-time staff member and well-loved long-term member of the community had been "left in tears” over comments on social media.

"The staff are the ones feeling it,” Mr Allan said.

It was a practice he said amounted to cyber-bullying - but while this was a huge issue in schools, Mr Allan said the impact on adults was flying under the radar.

"When it comes to adults there doesn't seem to be any support for that,” he said.

Worse, many sites were happy to let the posts remain even after they had been disputed. But even the ones that were removed left a mark.

"The initial post is still very personal and very hurtful to staff,” he said.

He understood that not every business dealing would go smoothly but the growth of social media had changed the dynamic - and not for the better.

"They have a right to complain but in the good old days people would come in and sit down,” Mr Allan said.

"Now they don't even contact you, they just want to give you a spray.”

In doing so, customers were not only attacking the company but in some instances taking away their ability to respond.

Welcome Home Rentals owner Kylie Best said this was the case when it came to property complaints.

"It's very hard to defend when we're so tied up with privacy laws,” Mrs Best said.

"I will always take my obligations to maintain someone's privacy very seriously.

"It does make it hard to respond.”

Mrs Best said her business had been fortunate that the last critical online comment of her business had drawn immense support from the community.

However she said newer businesses did not have the benefit of having the goodwill her own had cultivated.

"We are very lucky that we have the reputation that we do,” she said.

Not that it made such comments easy to shrug off.

"It's hard,” Mrs Best said.

"It's always hard when you're being judged by your peers and judged by your community and judged by people who don't even know you.”

USC social media and public relations expert Dr Karen Sutherland said social media made the complaints process much easier.

"In the past people either had to write a letter, make a phone call or go in (to the business),” she said,

"It was like another job or another negative step.

"Now it's just easier.”

And while people may be taking aim at businesses, staff were being caught in the crossfire.

"It has the same impact as if you're saying it face-to-face,” Dr Sutherland said.

She noted that many people on social media often say things they would not say in person: "People seem to have a lot of false courage online.”

Dr Sutherland said there were some options available: the ACCC website advises that "businesses and review platforms that do not remove reviews that they know to be fake risk breaching the Competition and Consumer Act 2010”.

None of this was to say that people had no right to raise a complaint though.

But Dr Sutherland said online should not be the first choice.

"If they've tried other options and they didn't get any joy, then yes,” she said.

"When it's a legitimate thing, businesses need to look at it as a positive.”

It was a position Mr Allan agreed with.

"It's always a storm in a teacup,” he said.

"You solve it in a minute face-to-face.”

Bad reviews can be great news

PEOPLE upset about a business might want to think twice about saying so on social media, as it could help the business more than hurt it.

USC School of Business expert Dr Shahab Pourfakhimi said consumers often used a range of information in assessing online comments.

And while people might be motivated to ensure others don't have the same experience, there was every chance a bad review could be good news instead.

"Negative reviews have actually improved the sale and performance of a business,” Dr Pourfakhimi said.

Along with their own knowledge about businesses, they could also be keyed in on the poster too.

"Consumers pay attention to who has written the review,” Dr Pourfakhimi said.

"They can easily identify a serial complainer.

"Any type of publicity is good; particularly if you know how to use it.

"Online reviews don't always act the way we think they will.”