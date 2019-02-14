Gympie businesses help North Queensland flood relief

SUPPORTING NQ FARMERS: Gympie store owner of Unearthed Tracey Clarke said her business will be donating $1 for every transaction made to the North Queensland flood appeal.

SUPPORTING NQ FARMERS: Gympie store owner of Unearthed Tracey Clarke said her business will be donating $1 for every transaction made to the North Queensland flood appeal. Philippe Coquerand

THEY may live in a city 1308km away but when a crisis hits, businesses ban together to support those in need.

The devastating floods in North Queensland have decimated livestock and homes, and claimed the lives of two people.

Several Gympie region businesses have announced they'll be donating $1 for every transaction which will go towards the NQ flood relief.

Unearthed Streetwear co-owner Shan Warne said she felt something needed to be done.

"It's very important that we show our support. Without farmers you don't have food,” Ms Warne said.

Taking place tomorrow, Domino's Gympie is banding together with Domino's stores across Queensland to raise dough in a state-wide Doughraiser, donating $1 from every pizza sold.

The Gympie Country Music Club will hold a concert on Saturday, February 23 at the Senior Citizens Centre in Mellor St from 1pm. Entry is just $8 which includes afternoon tea and a chance to win lucky door prizes.

Profits from this concert will be donated to the North Queensland flood appeal.

A number of Gympie schools are also raising money for those impacted.