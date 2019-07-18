Gympie business wins 'Store of the Year' industry award

A Gympie business has won a state award for Store of the Year.

A Gympie business has won a state award for Store of the Year. gibgalich

SUNSHINE Mitre 10 in Gympie was voted the Queensland's Store of the Year at the 2019 Hardware Awards in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The store beat three other finalists to take out the coveted prize in the independent over 2500sq m category.

Second year apprentice wins award

Major business looks to expand

The awards dinner for Hardware Australia, was held at Rydges at Southbank and attending the event were Mitre 10 Gympie manager Brandon Grady, deputy manager Melina Nichols and nursery manager Brenda Portch.

Melina Nichols and Brenda Portch Troy Jegers

The Gympie store was also nominated for Garden Centre of the Year.

No strangers to the awards, Mrs Nichols last year won Employee of the Year and Mr Grady got the Rising Star Award for 2018.

Sunshine Mitre 10 Gympie have won the Hardware Australia Queensland Hardware Store of the Year at an awards dinner in Brisbane on Saturday.

Mrs Nichols said the team were thrilled with this year's win.

"Winning again at these awards is just awesome. We work very much as a team so this is a nice pat on the back for the whole team,” she said.

A panel of judges determined the winner by examining criteria such as customer service, product range and knowledge, teamwork and other factors.

There are roughly 40 people employed at Sunshine Mitre 10, including on the floor and in the trade centre.