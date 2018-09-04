Gympie business wins Gold Award

WINNERS: Davies Furniture Court owners Mark and Linda Tunstall have taken out a Gold Award for sales and service.

DAVIES Furniture Court owners Mark and Linda Tunstall are thrilled with the latest development with their business - a Gold Award for sales and service.

"It's awarded for the store with the highest growth,” Mrs Tunstall said.

The shop went up against 33 stores from around the country to win the award for 2017-18 at a recent gala awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

This isn't their first award either. In 2015-16 the store gained recognition with a Platinum Award, marking Gympie as the Top Shop for the entire buying group and their suppliers.

Mrs Tunstall said the win was made easier by the customers, repeat and new, who make their jobs so enjoyable.

Mr Tunstall said the team at Gympie work hard to keep up with design trends and have their fingers on the pulse of Gympie when it comes to taste.

"We hand-pick our pieces from a huge list of suppliers,'' he said.

"We tailor our collections for Gympie. We've got a good relationship with our customers and our suppliers, built up over time.”

Their range includes indoor and outdoor furniture to suit a wide variety of designs and budgets.

But service is the stand out for the team.

The sales and delivery team go above and beyond not only to deliver but also to move out old furniture and move into place, and assemble, if required, the new items.

It is attention to detail like this that keep their customers coming back, according to the Tunstalls.