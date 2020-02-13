Gympie business told to create wealth, harness Olympic bid

RECORD CROWD: Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman addresses a record crowd of 155 people at the State of the Region chamber breakfast at the Gympie Civic Centre.

GYMPIE region should be preparing to take advantage of Sunshine Coast growth and the South East Queensland Olympics, which could see funding made available for transport and other facilities.

That was the view of regional Development Australia’s Wide Bay Burnett director Scott Rowe, who delivered the keynote “State of the Region” address at yesterday’s Gympie Chamber of Commerce business breakfast at Gympie civic Centre.

He said Gympie needed to concentrate of creating wealth through good jobs, rather than just creating jobs.

He told a record crowd of 155 at the chamber networking function that Gympie was part of an underrated powerhouse Wide Bay Burnett region.

Wide Bay Burnett had a population of 300,000, the largest of any region outside southeast Queensland, the federal government business adviser said.

Chamber president Tony Goodman said his organisation wanted to play an active role in bringing employment-generating business to Gympie region.

Introducing Mr Rowe, Mr Goodman said it was “no secret the economy has taken a hit, not just in Gympie but right around the country.”

Bushfires, flood and drought had impacted most regional economies.

Mr Rowe gave a summary of where Gympie is. Where it might want to go and delivered some hard truths and some good news.

Gympie was in the prime position to take full advantage of the region’s closeness to the fast growing Sunshine Coast and Brisbane regions, he said.

The bad news included Wide Bay Burnett unemployment, running at 7.9 per cent, the fourth worst in Queensland.

Good news was that Gympie’s unemployment rate of 6.7 pert cent, while high, was the second best in Wide Bay Burnett.

“Gympie’s larger region had “the lowest average hourly rate of pay in Australia.”

But its housing affordability was “fantastic” Key regional opportunities included the South East Queensland Olympic bid, an inland rail link to Wide Bay Burnett and renewable energy growth.

“We know growth is occurring on the Sunshine Coast and south east Queensland.

“Gympie is the next cab off the rank,” he said.

Compared to its Wide Bay Burnett neighbours, the region’s economy was “more diverse and more robust.”