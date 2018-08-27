Gympie business to get marketing help

BUSINESS and marketing expert Damian Morgan is heading to Gympie for a number of seminars.

He is a MBA-qualified management consultant and company director specialising in the development of strategic sales and marketing programs for national brands and government departments.

His skills in the art and science of marketing over the past five years has seen him lead workshops for more than a thousand small businesses, making him one of Australia's most seasoned and sought-after business speakers.

Born and raised on a remote cattle property in western Queensland, he proudly takes a practical, "no-bull” approach to sales and marketing, and this refreshing approach has won fans at conferences across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

"Most small businesses typically are good at what they do, but one of the weaknesses is they are not as good as promoting themselves as corporations are,” Mr Morgan said.

"Being the best kept secret in town is a common problem.

"The seminar provides the opportunity to stop for 45 minutes, review their current marketing and look for ways to improve it, no matter what type of marketing they're doing.”

Damian Morgan will speak at two free seminars in Gympie next Monday and Tuesday, September 3 and 4.

The sessions, called Future of Marketing, are 45 minutes long and you will learn ways to develop a successful advertising strategy focused on how to thrive in a tough market, how and when to take risks, and how to prioritise marketing for success.

Bookings are essential and can be made by email at counter@gympietimes.com or call Sharon on 5480 4200, extension 4.