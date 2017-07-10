Gympie business to carve up a slice of the nation

ON SHOW: Mary Valley dairy farmers John and Margaret Cochrane have bought Kenilworth Country Foods and will exhibit their new business in Sydney in September.

Kenilworth Country Foods was purchased by Gympie's John and Margaret Cochrane in June and the business is going from strength to strength.

Famous for its cheese, Kenilworth Country Foods are set to represent the Gympie region at the Fine Foods Australia in September, invited by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council and Food & Agribusiness Network (FAN).

Kenilworth Fine Foods will represent the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions, along with eight other invited businesses, to showcase their products at the Fine Foods Australia trade exhibition event in Sydney's Darling Harbour on September 11 - 14.

Kenilworth Fine Foods owner John Cochrane said the Sunshine Coast Regional Council has been a major financial support of this opportunity with the project being steered by FAN.

"What this means to Kenilworth Country Foods is the ability to re-introduce themselves into the market place,” Mr Cochrane said.

"Over the last couple of years Kenilworth Country Foods has not been as prominent in the market as it once was, however this is all about to change with new product lines being developed and the introduction of the milk bottling plant.

"This is also a great opportunity for Kenilworth Country Foods to really promote the produced locally, processed locally and buy local.

"All the milk for all the Kenilworth Country Foods products, comes from Amamoor and Kandanga Dairy farms, then taken to Kenilworth to be processed in the factory and on sold.

"Southeast Queensland is fast becoming the leaders in Australia for buy and support local.”

Fine Food Australia is one of the top trade exhibitions for the foodservice and retail industry.

The event is a showcase of the latest products, an unveiling of new ideas, and a demonstration of new techniques by food industry leaders.

Over 1,000 brands are exhibited, from general and specialty food, catering equipment, hospitality equipment, bakery, drinks, coffee, tea, dairy, meat & seafood, retail & technology, fitout & design, packaging, natural, organic & free-from, and on-premise liquor.