Gympie business team thanked for going the extra mile

GOOD OLD FASHIONED SERVICE: A Gympie business is praised for going above and beyond.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank you for going above and beyond

IN OUR modern world of "serve yourself”, it is gratifying to receive that old fashioned "customer service”.

I was having a problem, outside of their normal sphere of business, with water ingress into my vehicle and I am pleased to say that Wally and the boys from Gympie Auto Glass went that extra yard with a smile, to help me locate the problem and establish what was needed to remedy this situation to which I am most grateful. Thank you.

John Simpson,

Pie Creek

Good money managers?

BEFORE the Royal Commission into Aged Care has produced any recommendations, the LNP government "has just handed $320 million to nursing home operators - the subject of the Royal Commission - and their shareholders, without any guarantee that it will improve services.” (ABC News) This one-off payment is to be spent in the next three months.

PRevious Greens candidate for Wide Bay Joy Ringrose.

This payment has no strings attached, to a sector that set a complaints record of over 1000 complaints, from aged care workers, and a total of over 4000 responses, when Four Corners began investigating the sector. In addition to this the LNP has handed out $80 billion in untendered contracts in the last six years, with public scrutiny only falling on the most outlandish of these.

Not to mention the $82 million Watergate scandal, that made the corporation involved an instant profit of $52 million.

Previous candidates for the Green Party Joy Ringrose speaking at the election forum at the Brolga Theatre. Robyne Cuerel

Good money managers? I think not. They are a gravy train for private sector mates, and ex-politicians, who are being rapidly parachuted into high-paying public service jobs.

Joy Ringrose

Summit Rd, Pomona

World Peace Diet

DR WILL Tuttle who wrote, The World Peace Diet explains so well:

"...Veganism is not merely a critique of a violent and outmoded system; it is living an inner and outer alternative that is nutritious, delicious, sustainable, healing, liberating and positively transformational on every level. Each of us can contribute to it with our unique abilities and insights, and help heal the foundation of our relationships with the Earth, with other animals and with each other.”

In their latest letter (The Gympie Times, April 27) J&J Cameron make some misleading statements about the work of Animals Australia, whose proviso for workers on live animal export vessels was to not make the animals' suffering worse, when they were recording the facts. Also, Google maps gave locations of farms in Australia long before Aussie Farms. Lastly, there are no convictions for cruelty on farms or in slaughterhouses as (there are) government endorsed, industry influenced Codes of Practice.

Diane Cornelius,

Seacliff Park, SA

Setting the record straight

REGARDING the letter (The Gympie Times, April 27, 2019) complaining of a recreational shoot that happened on a property on the Easter weekend in Veteran.

I thought you were simply exaggerating at first, but as I read on I realised you are explicitly wrong.

The recreational clay pigeon shoot took place on Sunday only, lasted less than two hours with family and neighbours in attendance, all of whom are licensed firearm owners.

I'm at a loss to understand how you can justify your statement,”..constant barrage of gunfire over Easter, up to six hours each day.”

Your letter is simply an appeal to emotion, full of "won't someone think of the children” type reasoning. It seems the truth would not have been print worthy, so you have embellished the story to the point of absurdity. Who would have the ammunition, let alone the shoulder to fire a shotgun for 12 hours in a 'constant barrage'? It was less than two hours.

In closing, it was a 100 per cent legal activity and 000 should be used for emergencies only. Noise complaints should be made by contacting the Queensland Police Service via Policelink on 13 14 44.

D&K Edmondstone,

Veteran