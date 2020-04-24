Gympie business sticks fast to wheelie new Anzac tradition

IT’S true, the wheelie bin really does go out more than most of us at the moment and this Anzac Day it can even look the part.

Anzac Day stickers for your wheelie bin are a new craze that has taken off as a way to share the Anzac spirit without breaking any social distancing laws.

While Ivor Kempson of Gympie Window Tinting and Sign Services does not claim to have started the craze, he is more than happy to get on board and support the message behind it.

“No one can go to the Dawn Service this year, but we can provide this service so that households can keep up the tradition of remembering the sacrifice of the fallen,” he said.

Mr Kempson is staying up to 2am and getting up again at 5am in an effort to complete the more than 400 orders for the stickers that he currently has on the books.

He has three designs and charges just $7 each ($1.50 of which goes to the RSL) for the stickers which people can then attach to their bin.

“I’m not making any money out of it, but it’s just the whole spirit of it,” Mr Kempson said.