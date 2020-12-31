Gympie business shelves plans to triple quarry output

Corbet’s Group’s proposal to more than triple the amount of material taken from its quarry for the next few years has been withdrawn by the company.

Plans to more than double the workload at Corbet’s Traveston quarry to allow for a bid to work on the $1bn Gympie Bypass have stalled and the company has pulled its proposal off the table.

Corbet’s Group lodged its application in May in an effort to land work on the construction of the bypass.

It wanted permission to more than triple the amount of rock taken from the quarry from 200,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes for the next several years.

The company was seeking work on the $1bn Gympie Bypass. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Corbet’s general manager Andrew Corbet said at the time that winning the work would guarantee dozens of jobs for the region.

However Gympie Regional Council and the state government raised concerns about impacts the increase would have on the region’s roads and environment.

The state’s assessment referral agency asked for more details on how the increased workload, if approved, would affect roads including the Bruce Highway off-ramp next to Corbet’s Traveston site, and to ensure none of the roads would be left worse off.

The state government and Gympie Regional Council asked for more information about the potential impact of the increased workload on roads and the environment.

The council had its own questions about noise from the expected increase in blasting needed at the quarry, and how Corbet’s would handle the increased workload without extending operating hours or adding any extra equipment to the site as it proposed in its application.

Deadlines for this information were extended multiple times by the state government, but the application was formally withdrawn on December 17.

Attempts were made to contact Andrew Corbet for comment.