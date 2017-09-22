Gympie business sends clear message on same sex marriage

GROWING up in Gympie with friends who were gay, Jazmyn Smith is now showing her support for same-sex marriage with her business.

The Aesthete Film and Photography owner is offering free portraits for same-sex couples, which she will run until Australia says "yes”.

"It's open for as along as that takes,” she said.

"With the next election I know that Labor or the Greens will obviously make that a huge part of their campaign if it doesn't (pass).

"I assume that it's only a matter of time, but if not it doesn't particularly faze me. I think it's important to keep it in the spotlight.”

While the debate over the controversial plebiscite has been heated, Ms Smith said the response to her offer so far had been "99%” positive.

"We've had ... a couple of comments that were not so nice about it, but everybody sort of jumped on board to reply to those comments lovingly,” she said.

"It's really nice to see the good is so much outweighing the bad because I was a little bit worried about that.”

The idea had started with a Sydney photography company, and Ms Smith had joined with other businesses from around Australia in showing their support for it.

She hoped the offer would help bring the debate, which has also encompassed questions of free speech and community standards, back to where it should have always remained.

"People have been putting a lot of energy into it from both sides, throwing their whole hearts and their whole souls into it, and on both sides getting quite upset,” she said.

"Stripping it back to being just about the couple, about them being together - there they are standing in the garden holding hands - that's the essence of it.

"It just needs to be brought back ... and remove all of the very serious and very intense negative nature of the debate. As photographers that's our job.”