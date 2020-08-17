Menu
File photo of a robber breaking into a business.
Gympie business ransacked and robbed

Shelley Strachan
17th Aug 2020 9:52 AM
THE crooks are getting sneakier and more ruthless in the Gympie region, with a business forcibly broken into, ransacked and robbed at the Monkland last week.

Gympie police said today that last Wednesday, August 12, a business between Smith and Pronger Road at Glanmire was forcibly broken into and had cash stolen.

The thieves attacked the outside structure of the building, tampered with CCTV and jemmied a door to gain entry, they said.

“An untidy search was conducted and cash was forcibly removed and stolen.”

Anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity in the area is urged to report via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001697228 within the online suspicious activity form.

