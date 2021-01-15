Gympie business plans to expand with 8th building

A Gympie self-storage business has plans to build its eighth storage shed.

Ezicost has lodged an application with Gympie Regional Council to build a new storage shed on the 1.18ha Cogan St block it has called home since the days of Gympie City Council.

It would be the eighth storage facility on the block.

The new shed would add more than a dozen storage spaces.

The proposed new storage block would be clad in sheet metal and aesthetically similar to the existing buildings on the site.

The developers say the entry from Cogan St would remain and a two-lane sealed entrance is proposed as an upgrade.

Four more parking spaces will be built on the block.

Additional security lighting will be added but no intensive overhead lights or spot lights are proposed to be used.