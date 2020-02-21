Gympie business owner going back to where it all began

Gympie region salon owner Alisha Newman has returned to the TAFE Queensland campus where she kickstarted her own career to provide hands-on training to the region's next generation of beauticians.

The woman behind Envy Hair Design and Spa took up teaching the Certificate II in Retail Cosmetics at TAFE Queensland’s Gympie campus earlier this month, a position she will keep for the next year.

Ms Newman said she was looking forward to helping local students achieve their career goals.

“I really love sharing my passion; over the years I’ve seen how proud my apprentices get when they achieve new things, and it’s a proud moment for me too,” Ms Newman said.

“I have a bunch of really fun young people who are eager to learn, so I’m looking forward to helping them find that creative spark and watching their skills develop.”

After studying hairdressing at the campus in 2001 Ms Newman went on to open Envy in 2008, before hitting the books again at Hervey Bay to add a Diploma of Beauty Therapy in 2014.

She said she was “inspired to keep learning and pass on my knowledge” by her own TAFE teacher.

“I loved my teacher at TAFE Queensland. She is such a wealth of knowledge and is still my go-to now for advice,” Ms Newman said.

“She inspired me to keep learning and to pass on my knowledge, which I do with my own apprentices and school-based trainees, and which I’m looking forward to doing with these students.”

TAFE Queensland Faculty Director of Creative and Digital Angela Lisle said Ms Newman was a welcome addition to the Gympie campus.

“Alisha is an example of the outcomes these students can achieve in the beauty industry,” Ms Lisle said.

“Alisha began her career in Gympie and has gone on to run her own successful local business in an area she is incredibly passionate about.”

For more information visit tafeqld.edu.au or call 1300 308 233.