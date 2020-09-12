Gympie Business of the Year now up for top QLD award

A GYMPIE refrigeration mechanic and respected Mary Street businesswoman are among the finalists and winners in this year’s Queensland Training Awards for North Coast Region.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said while this year’s event was unlike past celebrations, it continued to recognise the highest achieving individuals, organisations and projects in Queensland’s training system.

Carolann Verity and her salon Hair Review won the Small Employer of the Year award.

Since purchasing Hair Review in Gympie in 1993, Mrs Verity has grown the salon from four to 23 staff, including seven apprentices, one school-based apprentice and two salon assistants.

Sharing her years of industry knowledge, Mrs Verity seeks to continue to nurture and grow the region’s youth through apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities.

Staff training has been fundamental to business success. With staff staying with the business for an average of years years, having a strong focus on staff development has also contributed to a high level of staff satisfaction at Hair Review.

Gympie Business of the Year 2019 - Jamie Jack and Carolann Verity, Hair Review at the Gympie Business Awards.

Tony Stephens Refrigeration apprentice Patrick Brennan was among the regional finalists for the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year, won by Braden Hellmuth of Greensill and Co.

“These awards shine a spotlight on our top achievers in training from across the state and it’s fantastic to announce the regional winners in the Queensland Training Awards,” Ms Fentiman said.

Gympie's star tradesman Patrick Brennan has also been nominated for a 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever award.

SkillCentred Queensland Inc, based in Gympie, was a finalist in the Community Training Initiative of the Year, won by IFYS Ltd’s Youth Transition Services.

“I congratulate our winners and finalists from more than 700 nominations across a broad range of skills and industries from seven Queensland regions.

“And all of them play an important role in ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the jobs now and into the future.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone but the Palaszczuk Government is committed to backing every Queenslander through quality training opportunities.

“As we Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs, we know that training and skilling will be critical.”

Sue Patrick and Torren Brennan in Russia, where Pat represented Australia and claimed a bronze medal in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning at the 45th WorldSkills International Championships

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said there were 33 finalists for the North Coast region with 11 winners announced today that will go on to the state awards this month.

“In the North Coast region Trainee of the Year winner Breanna Cassidy commenced and business traineeship and it’s great to hear she is continuing her learning journey and is now undertaking an apprenticeship in Graphic Prepress,” he said.

“We also have Apprentice of the Year winner Braden Hellmuth who was drawn back to his love of agriculture after completing science studies at university, he then made the decision to undertake a diesel mechanic apprenticeship and he is now Engineering and IT Manager.”

“We have some amazing winners from our small, medium and large employer award categories that work in a range of industries — from hairdressers, mechanics and a saddlery through to hotels, aged care homes, mental health service providers, mining operators and local councils.

“Congratulations to each and every one of you.”

The Minister said the 77 regional winners are now finalists for the state award in their category, which will be announced next week on September 18.

“Joining these winners are nine finalists for the Small Training Provider of the Year, Large Training Provider of the Year and Premier’s Industry Collaboration Award categories,” the Minister said.

“The field for this year’s Premier’s Industry Collaboration Award is very unique.

“There’s a program teaching Central Queensland high school students to be drone pilots, TAFE Queensland and Rheinmetall Defence Australia training high level welding skills, and a group of local councils training their water industry workers together.

“Picking the state winners from these 86 wonderful finalists must have been a challenge for the judges but it is excellent that we can acknowledge the hard work and commitment each has shown to make it this far.

“Celebrating our highest achievers is especially important as we all work to get our economy growing again while preventing the spread of COVID-19.”