Gympie business needs to replace land taken for Bypass

WORK on the Gympie bypass has forced Nolan Meats to find new irrigation and buffer zones for its abattoir.

The long-time Gympie business has lodged a development application to use 33ha of vacant land on East Deep Creek Rd.

Their application said the additional land, spread across eight lots, "is to compensate for existing irrigation land being lost as a result of the Department of Transport and Main Roads resumption associated with the proposed Gympie bypass”.

The land is to be used for the irrigation of treated waste water from the abattoir through a fixed sprinkler system. All sprinklers are to be located at least 30m away from property boundaries and roads.

REPLACEMENTS: Nolan Meats (in red) needs new irrigation land to offset what has been resumed for the Gympie bypass. The yellow area is the proposed land to be used. Gympie Regional Council

One parcel of land on the southern side of East Deep Creek is to be used as a buffer.

Development on the land was approved by Cooloola Shire Council in 2000.

"The proposed use of additional land for irrigation purposes at Nolan Meats will not result in additional impacts on the surrounding locality,” the report said.

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade. Transport and Main Roads

There are also plans for Nolan Meats to extend production in the future but details are sparse.

"This will be subject to a future development application to be submitted to council for approval and is not the subject of the current application,” the report said.

The application is open to public feedback on Gympie Regional Council's website until September 13.