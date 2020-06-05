Gympie business joins fight against Covid-19

A GYMPIE business has joined forces with two others to find a solution to the hand sanitiser shortage.

Sunchem started to manufacture hand sanitiser, Handy Stands from the Sunshine Coast created the stands and Gympie First Aid Volunteer Services are filling the bottles for organisations such as Queensland Health.

Handy Stands owner Inia Glasson, Sunchem owner Michiel Pratt and Queensland First Aid Volunteers Grant Geddes joined forces in the fight against Covid-19.

“There was a shortage of hand sanitiser and because we are a manufacturer of chemicals we felt we had the capabilities to manufacture the product,” Sunchem owner Michiel Pratt said.

“We had raw materials and we used them to manufacture a product in accordance with the World Health Organisation standard. It can be used in any facilities in health, aged care and community care.

“We are supplying it locally and we have been sending it all over Australia because there has been such a shortage overall it has allowed us to expand into markets we otherwise did not have”.

Mr Pratt said Sunchem had always manufactured products for hospital grade disinfectants but saw a market for something that was in short supply.

“We were able to meet the market demand fairly quickly. It is not just for Covid-19, we will continue it because we have built a network now to distribute this product.

“We are also in process of increasing our facility to Therapeutic Goods Administration approved. So, once we get that approval, we can actually sell it into operating theatres.”

This hand sanitiser was different to their other products.

Queensland First Aid Volunteers Grant Geddes, Tess and Ingo Forster, Terry Clark ready to distribute the hand sanitiser to Queensland Health.

“We have followed the formula set out by the WHO. They have specified the quantity of alcohol and other ingredients which need to be in there, and we have made it spot on to that.

“We make it 1000 litres at a time so we can actually do a quality control and make sure it exactly as it needs to be to be distributed.

“We have a quality control process with everything so we can map where we get our ingredients from through to how we manufactured through to where our end product is.

“We just manufacture to that formula.”