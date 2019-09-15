Gympie business helps disabled teen realise a dream

One Gympie business waved their magic wand to make one disabled teen's dream come true.

gpointstudio

JUST because you have an intellectual or physical impairment, doesn't mean you aren't able to learn to drive.

That's the message Roadcraft Gympie operations manager Glen Jocumsen wants to get across after the milestone of one of their driver education pupils.

Naamah Richards, from Wallaville near Gin Gin, travelled down to Gympie with the express purpose of being assessed to see if she could sit for her learner's permit.

She did and succeeded in getting her Ls, passing the test with 29 out of 30 questions correct.

Naamah Richards got her Learner's Permit after having an assessment with Roadcraft to see if her intellectual disabilities would be an impairment to her ability to drive a car. Contributed

Naamah, who has an intellectual impairment and learning difficulties, was assessed by trainer Peter Hope to see if she would be able to learn and retain the information she would need to get her permit.

Mum Robyn said Naamah had difficulties with concentration and was on the autism spectrum.

"With Naamah, you have to do things over and over a lot in order for her to retain the information,” she said.

"Peter was really patient with her and communicated really well.

"It was important that she be taught the correct way to do it first up, so she wouldn't have to be retrained.”

Ms Richards described her daughter's learning speed to be at a "Grade 5 level” but this didn't necessarily preclude her from learning the skills she needed to pass her learner's test.

"Roadcraft is different from a driving school,” Mr Jocumsen said.

"In this purpose-built facility we can assess an individual's capabilities in a controlled environment.”

The situation with Naamah was the first time Roadcraft had been involved in assessing an individual, identified as disabled, on their driving capabilities but Mr Jocumsen hoped it wouldn't be the last and wanted other people with disabilities to look at being assessed.

"We were able to bring her in and do a little assessment with her,” he said.

Naamah Richards with Roadcraft instructor Peter Hope and INSET with her learner's permit. Contributed

"Then she went for a drive on our simulated road circuit and we were able to give her that experience without getting out on the road.”

When the Roadcraft crew received the news Naamah had passed her test, all were pleased for her.

"We were quite excited for her,” Mr Jocumsen said.

Naamah's mum is hoping to bring her back to Roadcraft before she goes for her provisional licence sometime in the future.

"At the moment we're continuing to build on her skills as a long-term plan because she needs so much repetition,” Ms Richards said.

"Every step has been a huge step. Naamah has always said 'I'm not a giving up girl' and she's going to try her hardest and if she doesn't make it she can a least say 'I'm just proud that I got this far'.

"Getting her learner's is just the start of our journey.”