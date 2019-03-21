Gympie business helping curb dangerous cars

Mark Beretta, Supercheap Auto sponsorships manager Jane Newton and Driver Safety CEO Russell White at the Sydney launch of Check It. Free in-store training will be available at Gympie Supercheap Auto on the national day of action, Saturday, March 30.

Mark Beretta, Supercheap Auto sponsorships manager Jane Newton and Driver Safety CEO Russell White at the Sydney launch of Check It. Free in-store training will be available at Gympie Supercheap Auto on the national day of action, Saturday, March 30. Contributed

SUPERCHEAP Auto Gympie is teaming up with Driver Safety to reduce road risk.

Despite already being the most vulnerable group, new research has revealed young Queensland drivers are increasing their risk of road trauma by allowing basic safety essentials to go unchecked.

The new data from Driver Safety Australia and Supercheap Auto showed that almost half (46 per cent) of Queenslanders aged 25 and under are driving a vehicle that is more than a decade old.

Despite this, three in five of the state's drivers are guilty of not undertaking any regular checks on their car - either leaving it to someone else or naively believing a warning light would alert them to any safety issue.

The research also showed that 50 per cent of Queensland drivers aged 25 and under have knowingly driven in a car that had a safety issue at the time.

It highlighted opportunities for improvement, showing that it wasn't solely an attitude problem - rather a lack of skills and knowledge that proved to be the biggest safety barrier.

In an effort to better arm young people with the capabilities and know-how, Driver Safety Australia has teamed up with Supercheap Auto Gympie to drive Check It, an initiative that raises awareness amongst younger drivers around the importance of undertaking regular vehicle safety checks.

Launched Australia-wide on February 26, Check It will offer free in-store training at Gympie Supercheap Auto on the national day of action, Saturday, March 30.

Those unable to attend also have the opportunity to learn other vehicle checks through a series of online tutorials.

The research also revealed when faced with a specific issue like a broken headlight or worn windscreen wiper, young Queenslanders were four times more likely to blow $50 on a meal out with friends than they would on fixing that safety concern.

Of those who are currently without any car safety check knowledge 50 per cent are eager to learn how to perform these activities.

For more or to access the free online tutorials, visit super cheapauto.com.au/checkit.