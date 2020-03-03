Gympie business gives mayor’s re-election bid $10k boost

Incumbent mayor Mick Curran has received a $10,000 donation form Emberwell Pty Ltd, which includes Corbet’s Group in its businesses.

GYMPIE’S council election campaign war chests are filling up fast with more than $17,000 in donations already declared.

And aside from one major boost from a business, most of the funding has been self- or family-funded.

The largest donation injection has been given to incumbent mayor Mick Curran in the form of $10,000 support from long-time Gympie business Emberwell Pty Ltd.

Council election donations in Gympie so far.

Emberwell’s other business names include Corbet’s Group and Corbet Energy Services.

In the past year, Corbets’s Group has won two Gympie Regional Council contracts for mulching and fuel supplies.

Corbet businesses have also joined other companies on two council preferred supplier lists for quarry products and plant hire.

Donations to other candidates have been a family affair.

Bruce Devereaux.

Division 4 candidate Bruce Devereaux has declared more than $3200 in donations; this includes $2000 from himself on January 28 and another $1000 from Tracey Devereaux on January 17 as “campaign funds for my husband (although he asked me to mention it’s his money lol)”.

So far this campaign, Mr Devereaux has spent more than $3000 on advertising and marketing.

In Division 3, Shane Waldock also self-donated to his campaign, to the tune of $2000 and Colleen Miller self-donated $1000 to her campaign in five $200 blocks starting from December 6 last year.

Colleen Miller.

Out in Division 1, Phil Feldman has pumped $500 into his campaign coffers, and Division 7s candidate Warren Polley was gifted $80 from Lisa Polley for the “opening of a dedicated bank account”.

Among the councillors fighting for re-election, Dan Stewart received $400 from Susan Lee Stewart on January 21.

This was on top of fortnightly donations of $40-$75 stretching back to June 1, 2017.

All donations are recorded on the Electoral Commission Queensland’s electronic disclosure system.