Gympie business gives back to nurses in COVID-19 crisis

HELPING HAND: Gary Tung of Mama & Papa's Pizzeria is giving back to the frontline nurses helping during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shane Zahner

WITH coronavirus affecting hundreds of Queenslanders, closing businesses and devastating employment levels, one Gympie business is planning to reward our hardworking nurses for the next month.

Mama and Papa’s Pizzeria owner, Gary Tung, says he has been talking to the Gympie Hospital about making and delivering 10 large pizzas for the nurses once a week.

“We are giving a free meal every Thursday for the hospital staff because they are working too hard and working the long shifts,” he said.

Gary Tung of Mama & Papa's Pizzeria with a meatlovers pizza. Photo: Shane Zahner

“That way they don’t have to go home and cook food.

“We can now help them with that.”

The 10 large pizzas will be able to feed at least 25 nurses.

Mr Tung said his business had experienced a 20 per cent decline in sales during the past three weeks as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve also had a decline due to the new restrictions that you cannot have eat-in anymore,” he said.

“We’ve been in the business for the past seven or eight years and it’s not all about the money.

“Sometimes you have to give back to the community.

“I’ve seen the floods in 2013 and customers supported us then and now we’re lucky to be open and that we can give back to them.”

Mr Tung said the pizza idea was his way of saying thanks to the nurses for their hard work.

“Everyone is getting sick and are rushing to the hospital and we can stay home, but the nurses are the ones entering the war zone,” he said.

Mr Tung said it was likely the pizzas – a mixture and including vegetarian – would be delivered to nurses from next Thursday.