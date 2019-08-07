Gympie business fundraising for employee's kidney transplant

ERIN Pilling's outlook on life could not be any brighter, but the 22-year-old is fighting a battle with her dying kidney and has been told that in six to nine months she will have to undergo renal dialysis.

Born with just one kidney, Miss Pilling said she suffered a life-changing event at the age of nine, which required her to have her first kidney transplant.

Erin Pilling and Teana Black with one of their hotrods yesterday. Philippe Coquerand

Her mother was her saviour, donating her own kidney.

"... there was this blockage and by the time they found the damage, it caused too many problems and they had to reconstruct my one kidney,” she said.

The transplant was a huge success until 2015, when Miss Pilling's body started to reject her new kidney. As a result, she was hospitalised for two months.

Miss Pilling's turn of bad luck continued when she developed a virus that destroyed a third of her functioning kidney.

"If anyone around me gets sick, I get sick,” she said.

"The first couple of years were very scary. We were super cautious about everything but the longer it was around, I got more comfortable with it. My family and friends have been very supportive.”

Miss Pilling said she now has to wait until her kidney is at complete failure before she can go on the waiting list for another kidney transplant.

Erin Pilling and Teana Black with one of their hotrods yesterday. Philippe Coquerand

"Ideally, I would find someone between now and my kidney completely failing, like an aunt or an uncle,” she said.

"You can live a complete life with just one kidney, but my one was damaged. I still have it, but it's just tiny and not working.

"When you think of someone who has severe kidney failure, you think of an old man who is on a farm or a truck driver, but realistically it's not always like that,” she said.

This Saturday, Hell Town Hotrods will host the Erin Pilling Fundraiser aimed at raising funds for her medical costs.

The day will start at 10am and will feature a car show, dyno shootout, live music, food and coffee, face painting, a jumping castle and craft beer tastings.

Special guests include Australian drag racing competitor Victor Bray, Allen (Cusso) Boughen, and Team Mercury Comet Touring Car Masters.

For more information please phone Helltown Hotrods on 5483 5586 or visit their facebook site.